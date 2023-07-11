Indian SC to hold day-to-day hearings on pleas against abrogation of IIOJK’s special status

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday decided to commence “day-to-day” hearings on a series of petitions challenging the abrogation of occupied Kashmir’s special status.

The petitions question the constitutional validity of the Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370, which granted the region its unique autonomy.

The five-member bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, assembled early this morning to address the crucial matter.

The court’s decision to conduct daily hearings underscores the importance and urgency of the case, which has sparked intense debate and criticism since the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) repealed Article 370 in 2019, according to the Indian Express.

The controversial move enabled individuals from other parts of India to acquire property and settle permanently in occupied Kashmir. However, critics, including Kashmiris, international organizations, and opponents of the Hindu nationalist-led government, argue that this decision was an attempt to alter the demographic balance in the Muslim-majority region by encouraging Hindu settlers.

Yesterday, the Indian government submitted an affidavit in court, defending its actions by highlighting the purported progress, development, security, and stability brought to the region under the new framework. However, Chief Justice Chandrachud dismissed the relevance of the affidavit, stating that it would not influence the constitutional issues raised in the petitions.

During today’s proceedings, the court appointed two advocates as “nodal counsels” responsible for compiling relevant documents. The counsels have been directed to prepare comprehensive written submissions, which must be filed by July 27.

The court further emphasized that no further additions to the compilation would be permissible after the given deadline.

Former chief minister of occupied Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, expressed his anticipation for a speedy resolution. He remarked that today’s proceedings were just the beginning and expressed hope that the Supreme Court would deliver its verdict promptly.

The outcome of these hearings carries immense significance for both Kashmiris and the Indian government.

As the legal battle unfolds, the nation awaits the Supreme Court’s decision, which will undoubtedly shape the future of occupied Kashmir and have far-reaching consequences across the region.