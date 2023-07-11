Pakistani artist Bushra Sultan shines in Flaunt magazine

Bushra Sultan, a young and visionary Pakistani artist, has achieved international recognition as her thought-provoking campaigns caught the attention of the renowned satirical fashion and culture magazine “Flaunt”.

In a society where body shaming and unrealistic beauty standards prevail, Bushra Sultan stood as a beacon of change and empowerment. Her artistic endeavors aim to redefine beauty standards and inspire individuals to embrace their uniqueness and reclaim their individuality.

Sultan’s ability to merge art with social issues has captivated audiences worldwide, bringing attention to the unspoken human experiences often ignored or marginalized.

Her artistic journey began at the esteemed National College of Arts in Pakistan, where she honed her skills as a production designer, art director, and creative director.

Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences as a woman in Pakistani society, she fearlessly challenges the conventional narrative surrounding weddings, marriages, and the internalized pressures faced by women.

Her campaigns have left an indelible mark on the fashion industry.

Notably, the campaign “Chimera” defies traditional fashion imagery by featuring headless women, encouraging viewers to envision themselves, their desires, and their dreams embodied within these mysterious figures. This celebration of individuality and unique aesthetics has revitalized lost elements in the fashion world.

Sultan’s work goes beyond artistic expression; she seeks to make women aware of their own worth and inspire them to break free from societal constraints.

Her campaigns such as “Jan-e-aam,” “Guria,” “Walls to Outgrow,” “Jis Pe Mil Kr Chalein Wo Sarak Chaiye,” and “Dear Sweet Nightmare” challenge norms, highlight the indomitable spirit of women, and encourage personal growth and self-acceptance.

The artist actively shares her wisdom through seminars and workshops at prestigious universities, nurturing aspiring talents and encouraging creative exploration. Her philanthropic endeavors include overseeing a charitable school that cultivates creativity through tailor-made workshops.

Flaunt is an American satirical fashion and culture magazine based in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and was founded in 1998.

The past cover models featured several acclaimed personalities including David Bowie, Brad Pitt, Salma Hayek, Heath Ledger, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Sza, Nick Jonas, Camilla Cabello, Halsey, J Balvin, Cate Blanchett, Fan Bingbing, and Scarlet Johannsen.