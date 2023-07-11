Parvez Elahi gets bail in FIA’s money laundering case

A banking crimes court of Lahore has granted post-arrest bail to PTI President Parvez Elahi in a money laundering case of the Federal Investigation Agency.

The court ordered Elahi to submit bail bonds of Rs500,000.

Banking Crimes Court Judge Aslam Gondal heard the bail petition.

On Monday, the banking court had deferred further proceedings in the Federal Investigation Agency’s money laundering case against Elahi till today.

The court summoned the case record from the FIA, and also called lawyers to present arguments.

The FIA had registered a case against Parvez Elahi.