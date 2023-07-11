Gamers can now earn money by assisting others - Find out how?

A recently discovered patent suggests that highly skilled PlayStation players may soon have the opportunity to monetize their expertise through a live guide feature.

The patent outlines a new method for providing real-time guidance to players who are stuck on specific sections of games. The proposed system relies on a vast library of established “expert” game guides, allowing struggling players to quickly access tips and strategies for progressing.

While gaming companies frequently file patents for future use and protection, it’s not uncommon for these patents to eventually become implemented. Sony, in particular, seems interested in exploring various helper systems in the future.

Following their previous patent for a “Video Game Inventory Coach,” Sony is now looking to offer extensive gaming assistance through the collaboration of “expert” gamers. Players encountering challenges such as difficult boss fights or puzzles can request assistance through the feature, which would connect them with pre-recorded help sessions. If that proves insufficient, Sony’s patent also envisions a helpdesk interface where players can directly communicate with the creators of the guides for personalized assistance. Notably, the patent suggests that expert players could potentially earn money through this system.

The functionality illustrated in the patent diagram is likely to complement Sony’s existing pairing features, which allow mentors to connect with struggling players to provide guidance on game mechanics, combat techniques, puzzles, and other challenging sequences. It’s important to note that no concrete developments have been announced regarding this patent.

Sony’s gaming assistance patents indicate their ongoing interest in providing various helper features. While many of these patents have yet to materialize in practice, Sony may continue to hold onto them for potential future use. If PlayStation were to establish a dedicated helper program, all these features could potentially work together seamlessly, but there is no such program available at present.

Sony is not the only company exploring ways to assist gamers in enjoying their games. For instance, EA filed a patent for a game difficulty analyzer in 2021, though its development status remains unknown and it might be intended solely for internal use by the publisher.