BAP to change election symbol from cow to human eye

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has made the decision to change its election symbol from a cow to a human eye for the upcoming elections.

The change was finalized during a consultative meeting chaired by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The meeting was attended by parliamentary leader Khalid Magsi, Minister of State Ehsanullah Reki, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senior Minister Noor Muhammad Dammar, and other party leaders.

The meeting primarily focused on party affairs and election-related matters.

Following discussions, it was unanimously agreed to promptly approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to request a change in the election symbol.

A delegation from BAP is scheduled to meet with officials from the ECP on Tuesday to formally present the request for the symbol change.

The party is eager to initiate the necessary process to secure the new election symbol.

In the previous elections, the cow symbol represented the Balochistan Awami Party. However, with the upcoming elections on the horizon, BAP has decided to adopt the symbol of the human eye as their new emblem.