May 9 violence: Imran Khan named in three more terrorism cases

In an important development in the probe into May 9 violence, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been named in three more terrorism cases.

This brings the total number of cases in which the PTI chief has been named under terrorism charges in Lahore only to 10.

Previously, Imran Khan was named in seven cases under terrorism provisions.

Also Read: LHC grants Imran Khan protective bail in seven terrorism cases for two weeks

In total, he has been nominated in 19 cases of terrorism over the May 9 violent incidents across Punjab, out of which 10 are registered in Lahore alone.

The PTI chief has been named in the cases in light of the statements of the arrested suspects.

After the investigation, he was nominated in three terrorism cases registered in Lahore.

Imran Khan has been nominated in three cases of terrorism in Multan, two each in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad and one in Gujranwala.