ANF seizes over 3,000kg of narcotics, arrests 28 peddlers

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 3400.491 kg of drugs worth $ 86.324 million internationally and arrested 28 accused including five women while conducting 26 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 3248 kg opium, 2.569 kg heroin, 108.795 kg hashish, 762 gram cocaine, 40.291 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 50 grams weed and 24 grams ecstasy tabs (50 tabs).

ANF Balochistan recovered 3282 kg drugs in five operations while arrested five accused involved in drugs smuggling and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 3224 kg opium, 20 kg hashish and 38 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 74.066 kg drugs in four operations and arrested nine accused including four women besides impounding two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 24 kg opium, 0.131 kg heroin, and 49.935 kg hashish.

ANF KPK recovered 15.207 kg of drugs in three operations. The seized drugs comprised 0.168 kg heroin, 14.500 kg hashish and 0.539 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 15.97 kg of drugs in four operations and arrested three accused besides impounding two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 2.27 kg heroin, 12 kg hashish, and 1.700 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 13.248 kg of drugs in 10 operations and arrested 10 drug smugglers including a woman and impounded three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 12.360 kg hashish, 0.762 kg cocaine, 0.052 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 0.050 kg weed, and 24 grams ecstasy tabs (50 tabs).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.