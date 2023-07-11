Man’s 4000-mile GPS art proposal sets Guinness World record

Yasushi ‘Yassan’ Takahashi embarked on an extraordinary journey spanning 4000 miles (7,163 kilometers) and lasting six months with a unique purpose—to propose to his girlfriend in a truly original way.

His mission was to create the world’s largest GPS art, a feat that earned him a Guinness World Record.

Takahashi meticulously plotted his route, ensuring it formed the words “MARRY ME” along with a heart and an arrow at the final destination.

To achieve this, he embarked on a remarkable adventure that began on the northern island of Hokkaido in Japan and concluded on the southern shores of Kagoshima.

Using the GPS tracking technology, Takahashi carefully navigated the vast distance, leaving behind a trail that transformed into a heartfelt message visible only when viewed from above.

The intricate journey and the resulting GPS art became a symbol of his love and dedication to his girlfriend.

By creating this monumental GPS artwork, Takahashi showcased his creativity and passion while capturing a memorable moment that will forever be etched in their lives.

The achievement not only touched the hearts of the couple but also earned him recognition in the prestigious Guinness World Record.