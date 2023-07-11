Former PTI MPA Ali Abbas Gul Agha joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party

Ali Abbas Gul Agha, the former MPA of PTI from Sheikhupura, joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday.

Ali Abbas Gul Agha met with the IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan at the party secretariat, where Abdul Aleem Khan warmly welcomed his decision to join the party.

He said the IPP’s primary focus is to protect national interests and fulfill the aspirations of the common people by steering the country toward development and prosperity.

Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that the last five years of the nation have been wasted. He condemned the unfortunate incidents of violence on May 9 but vowed to address pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, law and order, and terrorism.

Mr Khan expressed confidence that with strong determination and capable leadership, the country can overcome its crises. “The party will act upon its promises and make up for any delays in delivering on its commitments, he added.

The IPP president reiterated that the doors of the party are open to all patriots, and every sincere individual will be welcomed.

He also revealed that more prominent political figures from across the country will be joining the party in the upcoming days.

Ali Abbas Gul expressed his full confidence in the leadership of Jahangir Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan, stating that the IPP is the most viable and favorable option given the current situation.

The meeting was also attended by former provincial ministers and party leaders Mian Khalid Mehmood and Saeed Akbar Nawani, further strengthening the party’s ranks.