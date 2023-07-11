In phone call with PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates pledges full support to tackle polio

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates during a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured his full support to Pakistan in a battle against poliovirus.

Pakistan is one of two countries, alongside neighboring Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, although case numbers have dropped drastically in recent years.

During the call, the prime minister “appreciated the valuable support” extended by the BMGF to Pakistan in polio eradication and improving immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion, particularly during last year’s catastrophic floods.

He also “reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the fruitful partnership with the Foundation in all the ongoing areas of cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Bill lauded the incumbent government’s efforts to fight polio and vowed to continue to provide full support to Pakistan to prevent polio.