World Population Day being observed today

World Population Day is being observed today (July 11) to raise awareness about global population issues and the importance of reproductive health.

This year, the theme of the day is “Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities”.

This theme highlights the significance of gender equality in addressing population challenges and realizing the full potential of societies worldwide.

“Gender-based discrimination harms everyone – women, girls, men, and boys. Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, and countries,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The United Nations (UN) on its official website, wrote: “It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to 1 billion – then in just another 200 years or so, it grew sevenfold. In 2011, the global population reached the 7 billion mark, it stands at almost 7.9 billion in 2021, and it’s expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100”.

The statement further added that this dramatic growth has been driven largely by increasing numbers of people surviving to reproductive age, and has been accompanied by major changes in fertility rates, increasing urbanization and accelerating migration.

History of World Population Day

World Population Day was established by the United Nations in 1989. It was inspired by the significant milestone of the world population reaching five billion people on July 11th, 1987.

Recognizing the need to draw attention to population issues and their implications, the United Nations designated July 11th as an annual observance to highlight the challenges and opportunities associated with global population dynamics.

Since its inception, World Population Day has been marked by various activities, events, and campaigns organized by governments, non-governmental organizations, and international agencies.

These initiatives aim to promote dialogue, awareness, and action on population-related issues, with a particular focus on reproductive health, family planning, gender equality, and sustainable development.