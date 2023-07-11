PM Shehbaz urges stakeholders for affirmative actions on World Population Day

On the occasion of World Population Day, observed globally today (Tuesday), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the pressing issue of the growing population and its impact on resource availability.

In his message on World Population Day, the prime minister stressed the significant disparity between the needs of a growing population and the availability of resources. He urged the stakeholders on the necessity for affirmative policy actions to empower communities and individuals.

The premier added that population remains a vital aspect of effective national planning, particularly for developing countries, and managing population growth plays a crucial role in socio-economic development.

He emphasized that no country, regardless of its resources, can adequately address the challenges posed by population explosion. Therefore, striking a balance between population and resources is fundamental to meeting the needs of millions of people.

This year’s theme, “Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality,” serves as a strong reminder of the importance of empowering women, girls, and men, and ending discrimination, integrating them into national life will contribute to achieving development goals and increasing human productivity, the PM stated.

PM Sharif stated that gender equality is not solely a human rights issue but also an economic requirement.

“The concept of balanced development is rooted in empowering communities, allowing them to fulfill their aspirations for a meaningful life and participate in the development process of their societies.”

The premier acknowledged the challenges faced by countries in staying on track to achieve the Millennium Development Goals due to factors such as climate change, geostrategic upheavals, market dysfunction, and gender inequality.

He noted that these challenges hinder progress towards the sustainable development goals.

The concept of development is not abstract but tied to the welfare of the people. Therefore, he called for effective communication between policymakers and the public to yield better outcomes.

He also stressed the need for greater political will to address these challenges.