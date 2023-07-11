Flood warning issued for Sutlej, as India releases around 320,000 cusecs into river

India has released around 208,597 cusecs of water from the Harike Barrage into the Sutlej River, out of which 100,000 cusecs will reach Kasur at 2am today, in view of which the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert.

Punjab Flood Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said India also released 110,568 cusecs in the river from Ferozepur.

The water will enter Pakistan from Ganda Singhwala in Kasur in a few hours, which is likely to cause a low-level flood in Sutlej.

This is the first time in 40 years that a current of over 100,000 will pass through the Sutlej.

An emergency situation has been declared from Kasur to Sulemanki until Head Islam.

A flood warning has been issued for the Sutlej River, while its water level has reached 17 feet. A water current of 30,000 cusecs is passing through the river right now.

Another current of 50,000 cusecs will travel from India through here in the next few hours. The district administration is on high alert.

The residents along Sutlej River have been advised to move to safer places. Engine boats have been provided to rescue people in emergency situations.

Nabil Javed has directed all the departments concerned to keep the Provincial Disaster Management Authority informed about the latest situation.

The relief commissioner also ordered the deputy commissioners of Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar and Vehari to complete advance arrangements as soon as possible.

He directed that the staff in the emergency control room should be kept on alert all the time, as should the disaster response teams of Rescue 1122.

He ordered that the availability of machinery and other equipment should be ensured, while stocks of petrol and diesel should be available in sufficient quantity for the rescue operation.

Javed said the evacuation of citizens from low-lying areas should be ensured, as well as provision of food, clean drinking water and other facilities in the flood relief camp.

He also said that the availability of medicines in medical camps should be ensured in maximum quantity, and appropriate place, food and medicines arranged for animals.

The relief commissioner said actions should be taken to secure food warehouses in low-lying areas.

Ravi to get 10,000-15,000 cusecs soon

The water level in River Ravi at Shahdara is normal, according to the flood forecasting report, and 28,000 cusecs of water are flowing in the river.

In the next few hours, the report said, the water level is likely to increase by 10,000 to 15,000 cusecs, as a current is expected to arrive at Shahdara within 10 hours.

The chief meteorologist at the Flood Forecasting Division warned that 35,000 to 40,000 cubic meters of water will flow though the Ravi.

‘No risk’ of flooding

Muhammad Aslam said rescue and civil defense staff are always ready, adding that there is no risk of flooding in the Ravi. The Punjab caretaker chief minister also claimed the same.

However, the flow of water in the river in Lahore is faster than the previous day and its level has also risen.

Last night, a water current had reached the river at the Punjab capital due to which the water level rose.

Evacuation of populations at the bank of Ravi to safe places is underway.

‘No problem’ in drains entering Lahore

Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting regarding the flow of water in the Ravi and Sutlej rivers.

There is no problem in the drains entering Lahore from the neighboring country, he briefed the meeting.

He instructed to share the data from the flood warning system with the administration every hour.

He also ordered all the deputy commissioners to remove temporary settlements on the banks of all rivers.

The commissioner further said 36,000 cusecs of water flowed in the Ravi at Jassar, while 28,000 cusecs flowed at Shahdara.

The commissioner was also briefed on the water situation in Sutlej and Beas rivers.

There are 19 flood relief camps in Lahore, nine in Sheikhupura, five in Nankana Sahib and 11 in Kasur.

Flow in Chenab

Moreover, a water current in Chenab River at Chiniot has caused erosion near the Sanbhal area and the water has entered settlement areas.

The flood control room has reported that the level of floodwater in Chenab has exceeded 165,000 cusecs.

Due to the erosion caused by a current, the floodwater has entered villages and destroyed standing crops on hundreds of acres.

Populations in Burj Umar, Mauza Sanbhal, Thatta Nehra, Chinni, Adlana, Muhammadi Sharif and Nowshera have been affected.

Rescue 1122, and the finance, health, livestock and related departments have set up flood relief camps, while a state of emergency has been imposed across the district to prevent any possible flooding.

Separately, the Bilawal canal near Pirosan in Khairpur has developed cracks, which has inundated hundreds of acres of standing cotton crops.

The damage to crops is feared to cause a loss of millions of rupees to farmers. Officials of the irrigation department did not arrive at the spot despite being notified on time.

Picnic point shut

On the other hand, in view of the fear of flooding, the picnic point on the banks of river Chenab in Gujranwala has been closed and the boat service suspended.

Flood relief camps have been established in 70 villages that have been declared sensitive.

Indus level rises in Jamhoro

Meanwhile, in Sindh, the water level in the Indus River has started to rise at Jamshoro.

A rise in the water level has been recorded at Kotri Barrage.

The water level in Kotri Barrage has been recorded as 73,500 cusecs upstream and 33,170 cusecs downstream, as per the control room.

The Kotri executive engineer has said that the water level in the Indus River has been continuously increasing in the recent days, while it is likely to increase further in the next few days.

Once more, the water level in Guddu Barrage at Sindh river has recorded a rise.

The inflow of water at Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 188,630 cusecs, while the outflow is 148,803 cusecs.

The control room reported an increase of 130 cusecs of water during 12 hours.

Due to the increase in water level in the rivers, Guddu Barrage is likely to see a further rise in the next 24 hours, the control room said.

NDMA flood update

According to the National Disaster Management Authority, a medium-level flood will reach the Sutlej river at Ganda Singhwala from India in next 24 hours.

The -level flood from Ferozepur, India is likely to reach in six hours, it said.

A heavy water flow is expected in the Sulemanki Headworks during the next 48 hours, it said further, adding there is a risk of flood in the low-lying areas connected to the river.

The evacuation of people from the potentially endangered low-lying areas must be ensured, the NDMA stated.

It also ordered for the preparation of necessary equipment and machinery as well as food and medicine in potentially risky areas to deal with a possible flood situation in advance.

In case of an emergency, the institutions concerned should be ready to restore roads and communication links, the NDMA said.