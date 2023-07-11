Step-by-step guide to installing iOS 17 public beta on your iPhone

Apple is set to release the first public beta of iOS 17 after a month of testing. If you’re eager to try out the latest features before the official fall release, you can gain early access through Apple’s Beta Software Program.

Here’s everything you need to know about iOS 17 public beta testing and how to make the most of this experience.

Before you download

While it’s exciting to explore new features ahead of others, it’s crucial to be aware that certain apps and features may not function as expected in the beta version. If you encounter any issues that significantly impact your iPhone experience, you may need to downgrade back to iOS 16 or wait for a subsequent beta release. Here are some precautions to consider before downloading iOS 17 public beta:

Avoid installing the public beta on your primary device. Test your home accessories and apps to ensure compatibility with the beta version. Back up your data to the cloud or locally on a stable version of iOS. Ensure that apps storing important information have their latest data backed up on a stable iOS version.

Following these precautions will help safeguard your sensitive data and prevent any disruptions to your iPhone usage during the testing phase.

Exciting new iOS 17 features

Live Voicemail: Real-time transcription of voicemails, excluding spam calls identified by carriers. FaceTime: Users can leave audio or video messages when calling someone who is unavailable. Check-In: Allows users to notify friends or family members when they safely reach their destination, sharing location, battery level, and cell service status. StandBy: Provides a full-screen, glanceable information display when the iPhone is charging and placed on its side. Mental Wellbeing: The Health app lets users log their emotional state, selecting from engaging visuals to track anxiety or depression levels throughout the day.

For a comprehensive list of all the exciting new features coming with iOS 17, refer to our iOS 17 guide.

iPhone compatibility

iOS 17 public beta is compatible with the following iPhone models:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Note that not all features will be available on every compatible iPhone model.

Downloading and installing the public beta

Once the first iOS 17 public beta becomes available, users can enroll their devices in the Apple Beta Software Program. After downloading the public beta profile, users will receive updates as they are released. Follow these steps to install the public beta:

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to General, then select Software Update. Under Beta Updates, choose iOS 17 Public Beta once it appears.

Similar steps apply to installing iPadOS 17 and macOS Sonoma.

However, it is not recommended to download the public beta version of watchOS 10, as downgrading to a stable version is not possible. The tvOS 17 beta has been available to all users since June 5.

Lastly, alongside the public beta of iOS 17, the initial public HomePod Software Version 17 should also be available.

Enjoy exploring the exciting new features of iOS 17 with the public beta and contribute to its development before its official release.