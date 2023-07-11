Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion deposit sends dollar on a wild ride

Saudi Arabia’s deposit of $2 billion has triggered a series of dramatic swings in the value of the US dollar.

The Pakistani currency clawed back as the PKR was being traded at 278.95 an increase of Rs0.85.

Earlier, during the day the greenback touched a high of 281.50 at the interbank.

The dramatic decrease in the value of the US dollar and subsequent fluctuations in the currency markets occurred soon after the kingdom deposited $2 billion in the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) account.

The impact of this deposit on the currency markets was notable, as the value of the US dollar fluctuated, both in terms of increasing and falling values.

According to the finance minister, this inflow has significantly increased the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP and will be reflected in the forex reserves for the week ending on July 14, 2023.

Today, the interbank rate for the dollar, in a continuation of recent trends, soared to 281 rupees, marking a rise of 1.20 rupees in its value.

The American dollar on Monday gained some more strength on the first day of the trading week.

In the interbank market, the greenback got a boost of Rs2.10 and was traded for Rs280 while in the open market, the US currency gained Rs2 and was traded for Rs282.

However, at the closing time of the interbank trading, the US Dollar gained Rs1.9 against the local unit.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Monday the Fitch Ratings has upgraded Pakistan’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to ‘CCC’ from ‘CCC, indicating a positive development towards the betterment of the country’s economy

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 37 paisas against the dollar at the closing time of the interbank trading. The interbank rate of US dollar plummeted to Rs277.04 at the closing time of trading.

On Wednesday, the dollar had bounced back at the opening of interbank trade, as it gained 31 paisas. The American currency closed at Rs277.41 after gaining Rs1.97 against the local unit.

This development comes as the currency’s value has been subject to fluctuations in recent times, impacting various sectors of the economy.

The interbank rate serves as a crucial benchmark for financial institutions, playing a vital role in determining exchange rates and shaping economic policies.

The escalating value of the dollar could have wide-ranging implications for businesses, importers, and the general public. Import-dependent industries, in particular, may face increased costs as the cost of importing goods and services rises due to the strengthened dollar.