Dollar witnesses further surge as interbank rate reaches Rs281

In a continuation of recent trends, the value of the US dollar has once again experienced a significant increase in the currency exchange market.

Today, the interbank rate for the dollar soared to 281 rupees, marking a rise of 1.20 rupees in its value.

The American dollar on Monday gained some more strength on the first day of the trading week.

In the interbank market, the greenback got a boost of Rs2.10 and was traded for Rs280 while in the open market, the US currency gained Rs2 and was traded for Rs282.

However, at the closing time of the interbank trading, the US Dollar gained Rs1.9 against the local unit.

At the opening of the trading session in the interbank market on Monday, the greenback fortified itself with 60 paisas.

The value of the dollar against the rupee in interbank trading was recorded at Rs278.50.

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 37 paisas against the dollar at the closing time of the interbank trading. The interbank rate of US dollar plummeted to Rs277.04 at the closing time of trading.

On Wednesday, the dollar had bounced back at the opening of interbank trade, as it gained 31 paisas. The American currency closed at Rs277.41 after gaining Rs1.97 against the local unit.

This development comes as the currency’s value has been subject to fluctuations in recent times, impacting various sectors of the economy.

The interbank rate serves as a crucial benchmark for financial institutions, playing a vital role in determining exchange rates and shaping economic policies.

The escalating value of the dollar could have wide-ranging implications for businesses, importers, and the general public. Import-dependent industries, in particular, may face increased costs as the cost of importing goods and services rises due to the strengthened dollar.