Imran Khan challenges sessions court verdict to declare Toshakhana case maintainable

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has challenged the decision of the Islamabad District and Sessions Court to declare the Toshakhana case maintainable.

Imran Khan has challenged the decision of the trial court in the Islamabad High Court.

The PTI chairman has pleaded with the high court to annul the decision of the trial court.

Barrister Gauhar filed the application with the Islamabad High Court on behalf of PTI chief Imran Khan.

On July 8, the sessions court had declared the Toshakhana criminal case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan maintainable.

The former premier’s request to declare the case non-maintainable was turned down. The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar Khan.

The court also terminated the right of hearing of the PTI chairman’s lawyer. The lawyer’s request for more time was also rejected.