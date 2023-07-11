ECP issues non-bailable warrants against Imran, Fawad in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Supremo Imran Khan and former PTI stalwart Fawad Chaudhry in a case related to contempt against the commission.

It is pertinent to mention that the electoral watchdog had initiated contempt proceedings against PTI chairman, Fawad and Asad Umar for issuing statements against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

A four-member commission headed by ECP Sindh member Nisar Durrani heard the contempt case. However, Khan and Fawad did not appear before the electoral body despite being summoned in a personal capacity.

During the hearing, Asad Umar’s assistant counsel informed the commission that his client was engaged in other cases and had a prior medical appointment.

He pleaded with the commission to excuse Asad Umar from attendance, explaining that he had been consistently attending the proceedings thus far.

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhary and his lawyer, Faisal Chaudhary, were also absent from the hearing.

Fawad’s assistant lawyer mentioned that he was currently in Lahore, while Faisal Chaudhary was at the Islamabad High Court, seeking permission to attend the ECP hearing.

Consequently, the top polling body took a decisive step and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for both Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Fawad Chaudhry, and adjourned the hearing till July 25.