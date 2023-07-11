Watch Live
Global » Americas

Pilot rescued as plane crashes into hangar’s roof

Plane gets wedged in hangar roof, while tail remained upright
Samaa Web Desk Jul 11, 2023
Photo/File
In California, during a practice session, a single-engine plane experienced a nosedive and collided with the roof of an aircraft hangar.

According to authorities, the plane Cessna 172 got wedged in hangar roof, during a landing and takeoff practice session at approximately 2:30 PM.

However, rescue teams successfully rescued the pilot, who sustained minor injuries.

The rescue crews proceeded cautiously due to a leakage of aviation fuel upon impact.

Following the crash, approximately 45 gallons of fuel leaked from the aircraft, according to the fire department.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a statement regarding the incident.

Both the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct investigations into the incident.

