Yasmin Rashid seeks post-arrest bail from LHC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday filed a plea requesting bail in the case related to the May 9 riots.

The appeal was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Pakistan.

However, the registrar’s office raised objections to Dr Yasmin Rashid’s application, citing the absence of copies of previous bail verdicts that were granted to other individuals involved in similar cases.

In response to the objection, a two-member bench led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi has been appointed to preside over the hearing. The hearing is scheduled to take place at 12pm.