WhatsApp Web introduces convenient ‘link with phone number’ feature

WhatsApp is introducing an exciting new feature in its latest beta update for Android users. The new addition to WhatsApp Web allows users to link their WhatsApp accounts to the web version without the need to scan a QR code.

This update, version 2.23.14.18, aims to streamline the process of connecting additional devices to your WhatsApp account.

Currently available to select beta testers, the feature will be made accessible to a wider audience in the coming weeks.

With the ‘Link with Phone Number’ feature, users can link a device by entering their primary account number and a one-time code generated by WhatsApp Web.

Traditionally, WhatsApp users have connected to the web version by scanning a QR code. The ‘Link with Phone Number’ feature provides an additional option for linking your WhatsApp account to the web version.

To access the feature, follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp Web on the desktop device you wish to link. Select the new option, “Link with Phone Number.” Enter your phone number and country information. You will receive an 8-character code. Enter this code into your WhatsApp mobile app after receiving a notification.

This new feature offers an effortless method to connect your new device to your WhatsApp account. By utilizing your phone number and a one-time code, you can easily link accounts to WhatsApp Web on any supported desktop device.