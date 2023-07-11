‘Women on Wheels’: Govt to give 22,000 scooties at discounted prices

In a remarkable stride towards empowering women and fostering their active participation in society, the federal government of Pakistan has announced a groundbreaking initiative called the Prime Minister’s Women on Wheels program.

Under this program, a total of twenty-two thousand women across the country working in the government orange sector, including employed women and students, will have the opportunity to own their own scooters and motorcycles at a discounted price.

This visionary step aims to provide women with enhanced mobility and independence, freeing them from reliance on public transportation.

Chairperson of the National Commission for Poverty Alleviation, Nilofar Bakhtiar, shared the news and emphasized that a budget of five billion rupees has been allocated for the implementation of this program.

The process of allotting the scooters will be conducted with utmost transparency, ensuring fairness and equal opportunities for all eligible women.

Women on Wheels project is set to commence soon throughout the federation.

Eligible women between the ages of 18 and 55 can apply for this program.

Nilofar Bakhtiar, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights, further revealed that each province will receive 4,000 scooters, while Islamabad will have 4,100, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will receive 1,000, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will also benefit from the initiative.

The program will span three years, enabling a substantial number of women to become self-sufficient and mobile.

Addressing the eligibility criteria, Neelofar Bakhtiar explained that women earning between 30,000 to 1.5 lakh rupees are eligible to apply. Additionally, the program aims to assist working women, students, polio health workers, and women journalists, recognizing their vital contributions to the country’s economic development.