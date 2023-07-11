Watch Live
One official martyred, three injured as checkposts attacked in Mir Ali

Injured police officers were promptly transferred to Mir Ali Hospital
Haji Mujtaba Jul 11, 2023
In the latest attack on security personnel, one law enforcer was martyred while three police cops were injured on Tuesday when unidentified gunmen attacked checkposts in the Mir Ali general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

According to official sources familiar with the matter, the injured police officers were promptly transferred to the Mir Ali Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Their current conditions remain undisclosed, and authorities are closely monitoring their recovery process.

Following the attack, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

