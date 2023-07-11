One official martyred, three injured as checkposts attacked in Mir Ali

In the latest attack on security personnel, one law enforcer was martyred while three police cops were injured on Tuesday when unidentified gunmen attacked checkposts in the Mir Ali general area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district.

According to official sources familiar with the matter, the injured police officers were promptly transferred to the Mir Ali Hospital for immediate medical attention.

Their current conditions remain undisclosed, and authorities are closely monitoring their recovery process.

Following the attack, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area and initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.