Magnet bomb found outside ex-PTI MPA’s house, defused

Police claimed that a magnet bomb was found fixed to the main gate of the residence of former PTI MPA, Afzal Hakeem, in his hometown of Mingora, Swat.

Police further said the bomb weighed 870 grams and was a remote-controlled device.