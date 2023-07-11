Watch Live
Pakistan » Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

Magnet bomb found outside ex-PTI MPA’s house, defused

Police say bomb weighed 870g, was a remote-controlled device
Shahab-ud-Din Jul 11, 2023
Photo: file
A magnet bomb was reportedly fixed to the main gate of the residence of a former PTI MPA in Swat. However, the bomb was later defused.

Police claimed that a magnet bomb was found fixed to the main gate of the residence of former PTI MPA, Afzal Hakeem, in his hometown of Mingora, Swat.

They said the bomb was planted to the gate with a magnet. It was later defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Police further said the bomb weighed 870 grams and was a remote-controlled device.

