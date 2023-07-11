Multan Metro bus service suspended amid staff strike

Multan’s Metro bus services came to a halt on Tuesday after its staffers went on strike over non-payment of their salaries.

The protesting staff members, who have not received their salaries for the past two months, have taken drastic measures, shutting down several Metro bus stations and refusing to issue tickets, leaving countless daily commuters stranded.

Adding to the employees’ grievances, the drivers revealed that the private company had terminated the employment of 22 drivers without any prior notice.

The strike, led by employees working for a private company contracted to operate the Metro bus services, has caused immense inconvenience to the public.

Passengers who heavily rely on the efficient public transportation system have been left grappling with difficulties and alternative commuting arrangements.

Expressing their frustrations, the striking employees shared their plight, emphasizing the deprivation of salaries they have experienced over the last two months.