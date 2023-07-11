Swift installation of crucial security update for Apple devices

Apple is urging all iPhone, iPad, and iMac users to promptly download a security update for their devices if they are running the latest operating system.

The tech giant has identified a vulnerability that could potentially allow arbitrary code execution when processing web content. This means that hackers could exploit this flaw to inject malware onto devices through infected webpages.

Additionally, Apple has cautioned that the vulnerability might already be actively exploited, emphasizing the urgency to obtain the update immediately.

The security update is available for iPhones running iOS 16.5.1, iPads with iPadOS 16.5.1, and Macs equipped with macOS Ventura 13.4.1.

To manually install the update on an iPhone or iPad, users can navigate to Settings, then General, and select Software Update at the top of the display.

Mac users can update their macOS by clicking on the Apple icon in the top left corner, selecting System Preferences, then General, and finally choosing Software Update.

Users who have automatic updates enabled should not need to take any further action, but it is advisable to verify that the update has been installed.

These security updates form part of Apple’s Rapid Security Response system (RSR), which has been in testing since last year. RSR updates provide targeted and efficient security improvements without necessitating extensive software updates.

When an RSR update is successfully installed, a letter will appear in parentheses after the software version number.

It is important to note that RSR updates are exclusively delivered for the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, starting from iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. Apple remains committed to enhancing the security of its devices through these prompt and focused updates.