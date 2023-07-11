Guinness World Record broken at Calgary Stampede with 17,000 pancakes

The organizers of the Calgary Stampede, a renowned annual exhibition and rodeo in Alberta, proudly announced their achievement of breaking a Guinness World Record. In a span of eight hours, they successfully served over 17,000 pancakes, surpassing the previous record of 14,208.

The pancake feast commenced at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, with volunteers being the first to enjoy the delicious treat at the GMC Stadium Courtyard. Once the doors opened at 8 a.m., the pancakes were served to the excited public. The event garnered attention and support, with the official Twitter account of the Calgary Stampede sharing the news of serving a total of 17,182 pancakes by the end of the eight-hour period.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Brittany Dunn was present to oversee the record-breaking attempt. While 15 pancakes were disqualified for various reasons, it didn’t hinder the organizers from achieving their remarkable feat.

The Calgary Stampede’s pancake extravaganza not only delighted taste buds but also created a new milestone in the world of pancake consumption, further adding to the excitement and festivities of the annual event.