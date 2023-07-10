PMD predicts thunderstorms in upper regions of Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorology Department (PMD) on Monday predicted possibility of rain with strong winds and thunder at some places in the upper regions of the country on Tuesday.

While most areas will experience hot and humid weather, the upper regions, including Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, are expected to witness rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

Over the past 24 hours, some areas in Pothohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zhob, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan have already experienced thundershowers. In contrast, the rest of the country experienced hot and humid conditions.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on weather forecasts to ensure their safety during these anticipated weather events.