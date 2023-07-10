Attack on federal minister’s cousin claims lives of two, injures child in Quetta

A tragic incident unfolded in Quetta as unknown assailants opened fire on the car of Shahzad Tareen, cousin of Federal Minister Israr Tareen.

The attack took place at Pishin stop in Quetta, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, one of whom was identified as Muhammad Yusuf, a Levies personnel.

Another victim, Ziauddin, served as Shahzad Tareen’s bodyguard and secretary. Additionally, an innocent eight-year-old child named Zabihullah sustained injuries in the crossfire.

Following the shooting, the deceased and injured were swiftly transported to Civil Hospital for urgent medical attention. The injured child was further transferred to the trauma center for specialised care.

Law enforcement agencies, including the police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and other investigative teams, have cordoned off the crime scene and initiated an investigation into the incident.

According to hospital authorities, the victims suffered gunshot wounds in various parts of their bodies. The motive behind the attack remains unknown at this time, and authorities are working diligently to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.