England fast bowler Wood set to unleash more Ashes ‘thunderbolts’

England fast bowler Mark Wood has said he is ready to hit Australia with more “thunderbolts” in next week’s fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford following his impressive return to international duty at Headingley.

Wood was named player-of-the-match in Leeds after a fine all-round display where the Durham express quick returned match figures of 7-100.

He also hit a vital 40 runs off just 16 balls faced as England won the third Test by three wickets to revive their series hopes at 2-1 down with two to play.

His extra speed gave England’s attack an added dimension and shook up several Australia batsmen who had faced nothing quite like it during the tourists’ wins at Edgbaston and Lord’s.

Wood was clocked at 96.5 mph at one stage during his Headingley heroics, with the paceman saying England captain and Durham team-mate Ben Stokes had given him just one instruction prior to his first spell in Test cricket since December’s tour of Pakistan.

“Ben just asked me, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to bowl some thunderbolts?’ I said yes and that was it,” Wood told reporters.

“He was ready to unleash me. I know him well and he knows me well. Having that relationship with someone makes it easier.”

Wood, asked if he was ready for a repeat performance in Manchester next week, replied with a grin: “Absolutely. Lightning strikes twice, eh?”