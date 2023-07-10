Occupied Kashmir: After 3 Years, Article 370 issue back in Indian’s SC tomorrow

A numerous petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370—which gave special status to Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and the state’s bifurcation into two Union territories—will be taken up by the India’s Supreme Court on Tuesday (tomorrow) after a gap of over three years.

The petitions have argued that scrapping of Article 370 during President’s Rrule through a Presidential proclamation is a violation of the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bench will comprise Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant.

The court is expected to examine whether parliament could have scrapped Article 370 without the consent of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and whether its bifurcation into two Union territories was constitutional.

According to Indian media reports, a 5-Judge constitution bench will hear of the preliminaries on Tuesday, issuing procedural directions about filing of documents and written submissions. It will also name a date for the hearing to begin.

Earlier today, the Centre filed an additional affidavit where it said the move to scrap Article 370 in August 2019 has led to an “unprecedented era of peace” in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Last hearing of Article 370

The case was last heard by a different five-judge bench in March 2020. In that hearing, the bench had refused to refer the matter to a larger, seven-judge bench.

Pakistan’s reactions to scarping of Article 370

Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 through a series of so-called legislative and executive decisions after which parliament passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act to bifurcate the state—strongly opposed by Pakistan foreign office.

President’s Rule in Occupied Valley

The scraping of Article 370 process was undertaken after the imposition of President’s Rule, when the state assembly was no longer functioning.

Jammu and Kashmir came under President’s Rule after the BJP pulled out of the ruling alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s People’s Democratic Party in June 2018.

No assembly election has been held in the region since.