Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’ receives rave reviews ahead of release

Barbie, the satirical film directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, has generated tremendous excitement among early screening audiences.

The movie follows Barbie as she escapes from Barbieland to explore the real world. Variety’s social media editor, Katcy Stephan, described the film as “perfection” and praised Gerwig’s nuanced commentary on womanhood, calling it a whimsical, wonderful, and hilarious adventure.

The performances of the entire cast, particularly Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, were highlighted as exceptional.

Joseph Deckelmeier from ScreenRant hailed Barbie as funny, bombastic, and clever. He praised Gerwig’s ambitious approach and commended Robbie’s outstanding performance, as well as the entertaining portrayals of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu as Kens. Jamie Jirak from ComicBook.com declared Barbie as her favorite film of the year and expressed a strong desire for Ryan Gosling to receive an Oscar nomination.

As the worldwide release on July 21 approaches, the film’s cast and crew have been engaged in an extensive promotional tour. However, at the Los Angeles premiere, co-writer Noah Baumbach was notably absent in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, who are currently on strike.

Greta Gerwig expressed her support for Baumbach and the WGA, emphasizing his crucial role in Barbie’s creation and highlighting the significance of writers in the industry.

Gerwig explained that she and Baumbach developed the script during the pandemic, aiming to create a wild and anarchic experience, capturing the sense of isolation and confinement felt during that time.

With an ensemble cast featuring Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Jamie Demetriou, and Emerald Fennell, Barbie promises to be a bold and unconventional cinematic adventure.