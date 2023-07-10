Sana Khan names newborn son ‘Tariq Jameel’ in display of devotion and faith

Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan, known for her departure from the glamorous world of cinema in pursuit of her faith, has chosen a name of great religious significance for her newborn son.

Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas, recently welcomed their baby into the world and named him ‘Syed Tariq Jameel’.

The Indian media has been buzzing with news of Sana Khan’s decision to select a name that carries profound meaning and reflects her cherished values. Sana believes that a child’s name possesses immense power, encapsulating qualities such as religiousness, decency, gentleness, and piety.

By bestowing the name ‘Syed Tariq Jameel’ upon her son, she aims to instill these noble virtues in him from an early age.

Radiating with joy as a new mother, Sana Khan expressed her profound gratitude for this beautiful experience. She confessed that the feeling of motherhood is indescribable and considers it a lifelong responsibility to nurture and guide her child.

Interestingly, she admitted to feeling a sense of disbelief, as if she has embraced someone else’s child, and the weight of parental obligations only strengthens her determination.

It is worth noting that Sana Khan tied the knot with Mufti Anas, a native of Gujarat, India, in November 2020.

The couple’s decision to choose a name that resonates with religious devotion showcases their unwavering commitment to their faith and their aspiration to raise their child in an environment deeply rooted in spirituality.

Sana Khan’s recent choice of name for her son, ‘Syed Tariq Jameel,’ not only reflects her personal beliefs but also emphasizes the significance of spiritual values and righteousness. This act of love and devotion has captured the attention of many, serving as an inspirational example for others navigating the intersection of faith and personal choices.

Sana Khan’s decision to name her son ‘Syed Tariq Jameel’ speaks volumes about her steadfast commitment to her faith.

It signifies her desire to raise a child who embodies religiousness, decency, gentleness, and piety. This heartwarming news showcases Sana Khan’s journey as she embraces motherhood while remaining true to her beliefs and values.