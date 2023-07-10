Highly-anticipated sequel of Fairy-Tale surprises fans with early release

Get ready for the highly anticipated sequel to the hit Ramadan drama, Fairy Tale, as it’s just around the corner.

Forget about checking your calendars because the Fairy Tale team is about to surprise us all. While many expected it to release in Ramadan 2024, the wait just got a lot shorter and more thrilling!

In a delightful twist, the cast of Fairy Tale surprised fans by performing a cover for Fairy Tale 2, announcing the new season and adding excitement to this Eid. It’s as if someone uttered “Avada Kedavra” to banish our boredom into thin air. Teasers are expected to be unveiled very soon!

Hum TV has prepared a mouthwatering treat for us. They have devised a captivating competition that puts the power to reveal the teaser in the hands of the viewers. Yes, you read that right! The more reels you create about your favorite series, the sooner we’ll get to see the much-anticipated teaser. So, grab your camera and let’s start making some reels!

The passionate fans of Fairy Tale have made their voices heard! With the upcoming release of Fairy Tale 2, they are demanding a new tradition: two thrilling episodes per week instead of just one. The dedicated fan base of Fairy Tale wants to spend twice as much time with their beloved characters, Farjad, Umeed, and the rest of the gang, immersing themselves in the humor and excitement of the whimsical world of the series.

These devoted viewers yearn for more laughter, romance, and excitement without the week-long wait in between episodes.

As of now, Hum TV has not revealed whether they will grant this magical wish. Will the channel sprinkle fairy dust on its viewers and make their dreams come true, or will the hopes of the fans remain unfulfilled? Only time will reveal the answer.

Get ready to laugh your socks off because the clock is ticking towards the explosive arrival of Fairy Tale 2. Don’t be surprised if the show dances its way onto your screens before you can even say “Abracadabra!” Keep those TVs warm and your hopes soaring high.