COAS assures govt of ‘full cooperation’ for economic development

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has assured Pakistan Army’s full support for all the initiatives being initiated under the ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), including the Green Pakistan Initiative launched on Monday.

Addressing the National Seminar on Agriculture and Food Security at Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad, he said that Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with many resources.

He said that they have gathered to make Pakistan green once again.

He stated that Pakistan Army is fully committed to the Green Pakistan initiative and will provide all possible assistance to the government in achieving its goals.

General Asim Munir highlighted that the army is already working on a number of projects to promote environmental sustainability, including tree plantation, watershed management, and afforestation.

He said that they are a capable nation with the potential to rise to the top and emphasised the need for everyone to contribute to its development.

He also referred to the Holy Quran and said that Muslims should never despair of Allah’s mercy.

He said that there are only two states for a Muslim: steadfast patience in times of adversity and sincere gratitude when blessed with happiness.

General Asim Munir expressed confidence that Pakistan will achieve progress and development, and no power on Earth can stop this from happening.