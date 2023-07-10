Fazlur Rehman meets PM Shehbaz, expresses his concerns regarding Dubai meeting

The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was been held in Islamabad, after Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President expressed his concerns about the meeting between Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Dubai.

Shehbaz Sharif also took Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence regarding the ongoing situation and delivered the message of his brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri had told the reporters that whole PDM did not know anything about Dubai meeting and it was not only JUI-F who were ignorant.

He also said that it was their right to raise their concerns regarding the matter, as JUI-F believes it will cause them political damage if the tenure of assemblies is extended.

Aslam Ghauri added that it was Asif Ali Zardari’s idea to remove Imran Khan by no-confidence motion, as they wanted to show street power and wanted elections.

He said that it would be disclosed soon that who was behind this idea to remove by no-confidence.