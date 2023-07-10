Joaquin Phoenix, Ridley Scott reunite for epic historical drama ‘Napoleon’

Director Ridley Scott and actor Joaquin Phoenix, known for their collaboration on the acclaimed film “Gladiator,” have joined forces once again for a new cinematic masterpiece.

Sony and Apple have unveiled the first trailer for “Napoleon,” helmed by Scott and featuring Phoenix in the role of iconic French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte.

The film, as described by its official logline, offers a unique perspective on Napoleon’s rise to power, delving into his origins and his passionate yet volatile relationship with his wife and true love, Joséphine. “Napoleon” captures the renowned leader’s relentless ambition, strategic brilliance, and legendary battles as a visionary in warfare.

Alongside Phoenix, the cast of “Napoleon” boasts an impressive lineup, including Vanessa Kirby as Empress Joséphine, Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, and Ludivine Sagnier as Theresa Cabarrus, among other talented actors.

Scott reunites not only with Phoenix but also with screenwriter David Scarpa, known for his work on “All the Money in the World.” The film is produced by Scott, Mark Huffam, and Kevin J. Walsh, with Aidan Elliott serving as the executive producer.

“Napoleon” is set to premiere exclusively in theaters during the Thanksgiving weekend on November 22, with a later release on Apple TV+. Fans can anticipate an epic historical journey brought to life by the incredible collaboration between Scott and Phoenix.