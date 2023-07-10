Malala Yousufzai slays in Ralph Lauren’s custom ethnic ensemble

Nobel Prize Laureate Malala Yousufzai dazzled at Wimbledon in a stunning traditional outfit designed by Ralph Lauren.

The 25-year-old activist sported yet another custom-made creation by the renowned designer, showcasing her impeccable style during the prestigious tennis event in London.

Malala’s fashion choices continue to captivate as she effortlessly pulled off an all-white ethnic dress, skillfully crafted by Ralph Lauren himself.

Taking to Instagram, she shared her gratitude for the extraordinary experience at Wimbledon, thanking everyone involved, including her partner Asser Malik.

In her post, she playfully referred to herself and her court, perhaps inspired by the hit series Bridgerton. The influence of sharing the space with Phoebe Dynevor may have contributed to Malala’s lighthearted tone, as wit has always been a part of her style.

Expressing her appreciation for British Vogue, Malala conveyed her love for Wimbledon, emphasizing the honor of being invited to watch the tournament in style.

She acknowledged the talents of Dena Neustadter and Ralph Lauren, highlighting their ability to make her feel impeccable.

Malala’s elegant look featured a long solid shirt paired with matching culottes, complemented by oversized brown sunglasses, a Ralph Lauren coffee cup and bag, and a selection of golden bracelets and rings.

In a delightful exchange, Malala responded to a fan account tweet featuring a photo of her sitting in front of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and her boyfriend.

Malala’s empowering response, advocating for strong women, garnered widespread praise and admiration from fans worldwide.

This marks the second collaboration between Malala and Ralph Lauren, following their successful partnership for the Oscars 2023, where Malala turned heads in a sequined silver hooded gown by the designer, adding to her impressive fashion repertoire.