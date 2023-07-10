Mickey Arthur wants Pakistan players to play aggressive cricket

Pakistan Cricket Team’s Director Mickey Arthur clarified that he wants Pakistan Team to adjust according to the needs of modern type of cricket, so that they can compete with the best teams in the world.

The Director of team was talking in Samaa TV program Game, Set, Match as he said that they have everything, which is needed to become a top team, including the fan base, who go and support them everywhere.

He added that they just need to adjust themselves according to the new aggressive style of cricket, which is being played by England, Australia and India.

He said that he would try to introduce this style with Pakistan Shaheens and Pakistan Under-19 team as well, so that players are brought up with this style.

Mickey Arthur said that he played a crucial role in making career of many senior players in Pakistan team today and he was in contact with them, even when he was coaching Sri Lanka.

He clarified that he would not have taken the job with Pakistan team, if he was not sure that he would be able to make improvements in the side.

Mickey Arthur said that Pakistan team has talent to do well in the new cycle of World Test Championship, where they could not finish in top five in both seasons.

Mickey Arthur also said that the players are good enough and it would not be difficult to mould their playing style, philosophy. He said that the policy has to be consistent so that players are not insecure about their position in the team, or else they will play for themselves only, not the team.

Mickey Arthur ranked Pakistan among the best teams of the world and said that there is a little difference Pakistan and some of the champion teams, which can be finished with improvement in fielding and running between the wickets.

