Two children killed in mudslide incident in Swat

A mudslide in Mingora, Swat Valley, on Monday claimed the lives of two children and injured two others.

The mudslide occurred in the morning hours when the children were playing in the area.

The debris from the mudslide buried the children, and two of them were killed.

The local authorities rescued the other two children, who were taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital for treatment.

The local authorities have urged people to be careful in areas prone to landslides, and to avoid playing in these areas during heavy rains.

Earlier, eight children died as a result of a rockslide in Martoong village in Shangla District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As rescue teams rushed to the scene, they discovered the lifeless bodies of eight children buried under the debris.