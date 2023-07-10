Two children killed in mud sliding incident in Swat

Four children were buried under the debris due to the mud sliding in Mingora in swat valley out of which, two bodies were recovered.

According to local authorities four children were buried under the debris due to landslide in Mingora and two children were buried under the debris and died.

The local authorities rescued two children from the debris, both of them sustained injuries and shifted Saidu Sharif Hospital.

The bodies of deceased kids were pulled out from the debris.

Earlier, eight children died as a result of a rockslide in Martoong village in Shangla District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

As rescue teams rushed to the scene, they discovered the lifeless bodies of eight children buried under the debris. The bodies of the young victims have been transferred to the hospital for further procedures.