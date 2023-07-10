Durefishan Saleem to star opposite Faysal Quraishi in ‘Khai’

Exciting new pairings and captivating stories are set to grace the mainstream media in the upcoming season of dramas.

Among the rising stars is actress Durefishan Saleem, who has gained immense popularity with her role as Mehak in the hit drama “Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.” Now, she is gearing up to captivate audiences once again with some thrilling projects, the latest being a collaboration with superstar Faysal Quraishi.

View this post on Instagram

Faysal Quraishi and Durefishan Saleem are set to star in a drama produced by 7th Sky Productions, which will be aired on Geo Entertainment. They will be taking on the lead roles, with two additional names possibly joining as parallel leads. The details of the drama have been unveiled, generating excitement among fans.

Titled “Khai,” the drama is written by Saqlain Abbas and directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain. It promises to be a gripping mystery thriller, with the stunning landscapes of Northern Pakistan serving as its backdrop. This highly anticipated project is on its way to the screens, and Durefishan confirmed her involvement by sharing a snapshot of her script.

As the new season of dramas approaches, viewers can look forward to the dynamic pairing of Faysal Quraishi and Durefishan Saleem in “Khai.” With an intriguing storyline and talented cast, this project is poised to be another remarkable addition to the world of Pakistani television.