LIMS to provide 400,000 jobs in agriculture sector: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that 40,000 people will get jobs through Land Information Management System (LIMS).

He said if the farmer became a victim of fake medicines’, then it would be a huge loss for the country.

Addressing the national seminar on food security, the prime minister said that after 1960s, the second agricultural revolution is being brought in country—as agriculture was a backbone of economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said farmers have been working day and night for the agriculture and there was a need to provide resources to the farmers for the development of agriculture sector.

The PM quoting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir said that with the agricultural development of the 1960s in the past, the Pakistan moved ahead of many countries as it constructed Mangala and Tarbela dams—that brought an agricultural revolution.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it should be noted that this year there was a record production of wheat in the country.

“It should be hoped that the production of cotton will also be better than before,” he added.