SRK’s ‘Jawan’ underfire for plagiarism, concerns director Atlee Kumar

Atlee Kumar’s highly anticipated film “Jawan” released its prevue on Monday, featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

The collaboration between SRK and the Tamil director has generated massive excitement, resulting in trending discussions on social media. However, as viewers analyzed the prevue, they couldn’t help but notice striking resemblances between Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance and scenes in “Jawan” and iconic films such as “Dark Knight,” “Baahubali,” and “Aparichit.”

Director Atlee has faced allegations of plagiarism in the past, and this isn’t the first time such claims have surfaced. As “Jawan” prevue premiered, let’s delve into four instances when Atlee was accused of plagiarizing content.

In 2019, Atlee’s film “Bigil,” starring Vijay and Nayanthara, faced accusations of copying the story from Shiva’s short film centered around a women’s football team. Shiva even filed a complaint with the Writer’s Association regarding the alleged plagiarism.

“Mersal,” released in 2017, featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, drew criticism for its story, which bore similarities to Rajinikanth’s “Moondru Mugam.” Atlee’s second collaboration with Vijay revolved around a doctor falsely accused of murdering his colleague.

Atlee’s directorial debut, “Raja Rani,” starring Nayanthara, Jai, and Arya, faced scrutiny for its resemblance to Mani Ratnam’s “Mouna Ragam.” Fans noticed similarities in the plot, which focused on a forced marriage and the subsequent troubled lives of the protagonists.

“Theri,” Atlee’s second film with Thalapathy Vijay, released in 2016 and drew accusations of copying Vijaykanth’s film “Chatriyan.” The story revolved around a Deputy Commissioner of Police who goes into hiding to protect her daughter, leading to a series of unfortunate events.

With the release of “Jawan” looming, these allegations have resurfaced, raising concerns about originality in Atlee Kumar’s work.