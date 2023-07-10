Karachi police arrest four MQM-London activists in aftermath of rally

Karachi Police on Monday arrested four workers affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) after Korangi rally.

The arrests were made after a public rally organised by the MQM-L in the Korangi area of Karachi on Sunday. The rally turned violent, with protesters blocking roads and clashing with police.

The four arrested workers have been identified as Muhammad Ali, Sajid, Jawed, and Saleem. They have been booked under several offences, including rioting, road-blocking, and obstructing the police.

A total of 89 individuals, including the MQM-L founder, have been named in the first information report (FIR).

It states that approximately 90 people participated in the rally on motorbikes and cars. They completely blocked the road, causing disruption and inconvenience to the public.

Police attempted to disperse the rally, which led to clashes between law enforcement personnel and the demonstrators.

The FIR states that the protesters were acting on the instructions of the MQM-L founder.