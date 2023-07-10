‘Mission Impossible 7’ faces uphill battle in a challenging box office landscape

Mission Impossible 7, originally titled ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ is set to hit theatres in just a few days, and fans are eagerly anticipating the return of action star Tom Cruise.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film has the potential to make a big splash at the global box office and possibly surpass The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, the current state of the film industry presents some challenges.

As we reach the halfway point of 2023, only one film has managed to surpass the billion-dollar mark worldwide. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has earned an impressive $1.34 billion, surprising many industry experts. However, other highly anticipated releases such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Fast X fell short of reaching this milestone, despite their potential.

While Mission Impossible 7 has garnered early positive reviews and has the backing of a popular franchise, its journey to the top of the 2023 box office rankings won’t be an easy one.

The film faces a climate of unpredictability, with several highly anticipated movies failing to meet expectations. The performance of previous big-budget films serves as a reminder that success is not guaranteed, even with positive reviews and pre-release buzz.

As fans eagerly await the release of Mission Impossible 7, it remains to be seen how the film will fare amidst the challenges of the current box office landscape. Tom Cruise’s return as Ethan Hunt promises excitement, but only time will tell if it can rise to the top in a year filled with uncertainty.