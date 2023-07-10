SRK’s bald look in ‘Jawan’ teaser sparks excitement

The recently released teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film, “Jawan,” has sent fans into a frenzy.

The major talking point has been SRK’s striking bald look, which he dons in the movie. Social media platforms were abuzz with excitement as fans expressed their admiration for the actor’s new avatar.

Many fans couldn’t contain their excitement and took to Twitter to shower praise on Shah Rukh Khan. Admirers gushed about his bald look, proclaiming that nobody else could pull it off with such grace and charm. Film critic Joginder Tuteja also applauded the decision to showcase a bald hero, expressing his delight.

However, not everyone was as impressed by SRK’s bald appearance. Some fans expressed their disappointment, stating that they preferred his iconic hairstyle and found the new look unsettling.

The teaser concludes with a captivating dance sequence featuring Shah Rukh Khan grooving to Hemant Kumar’s timeless classic, “Bekarar karke humein.” While most fans were thrilled with the teaser, there were a few who found the combination of SRK’s bald look and his dancing unsettling, commenting that it gave off “psychopath vibes.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated film, “Jawan,” directed by Atlee, is set to captivate audiences once again following the massive success of his previous blockbuster, “Pathaan.” With the release of the exciting Jawan prevue, the anticipation for the film has reached new heights, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.