One terrorist killed, one arrested in CTD-police joint operation in Peshawar

Militants were involved in targeted killing of minority members
Sajjad Haider Jul 10, 2023
A joint operation by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and police in Peshawar on Monday resulted in the killing of one terrorist and the arrest of another.

The terrorists were involved in the targeted killing of two Sikhs, two Christian community members, and ulema in Peshawar during the past three months, Additional IGP CTD Shaukat Abbas said.

The slain terrorist, identified as Zafar, was a member of a banned organisation and hailed from Afghanistan.

He was killed in an operation in the Bana Mari police station area.

The other terrorist, Aminullah, was arrested on the basis of information recovered from the mobile phone of the slain terrorist.

Additional IGP CTD Shaukat Abbas said that the terrorists were involved in a number of targeted killing incidents in Peshawar.

He added that they had been planning to target more people.

