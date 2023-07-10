Ranveer Singh shuns divorce rumours by posting birthday picture with Deepika

Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently put an end to divorce rumors surrounding their marriage. Ranveer, who recently celebrated his birthday, took to Instagram Stories to share a black and white picture featuring himself and Deepika.

The photo depicts the couple seated inside a ship, with Deepika closing her eyes and smiling while Ranveer looks at the camera and laughs. Alongside the photo, Ranveer expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes he received from fans and others, writing, “Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes.”

Following the Instagram post, Ranveer was spotted returning to Mumbai from Alibaug in his car. A paparazzo captured a video of the actor sitting in the front seat and seemingly engaged in conversation with Deepika in the back seat. The caption accompanying the post read, “Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone arrive post celebrating Ranveer’s birthday in Alibaug.”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 after dating for six years. Their on-screen collaborations include films like “Ram-Leela,” “Bajirao Mastani,” “Padmaavat,” and “83.” Ranveer made his Bollywood debut in 2010 with the film “Band Baaja Baaraat” and has since appeared in numerous successful movies such as “Lootera” and “Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.”