EasyJet cancels summer flights on air traffic control disruption

British airline EasyJet on Monday said it was cancelling about 1,700 flights during the current peak summer season owing to air traffic control disruption in Europe.

The bulk of cancellations, equivalent to almost the number of daily flights operated by the carrier, concern trips to and from London’s Gatwick airport, it added in a statement.

“We have… made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick,” EasyJet said.

It added that the airline industry was “seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained air space due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented air traffic control delays”.

It pointed also to strike action by air traffic controllers for the cancellations.

